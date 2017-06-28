When will we heat up and rain again?

June has actually been a slightly warmer than normal month, its hard to tell though after the last few days of cool nights and pleasant days. But we will see increases in temperature and humidity leading up to the holiday weekend and so rain chances also ramp up. They should be scattered though as these maps indicate.











These scattered rain chances continue into early next week. So when do we heat up? Well the summer ridge of late has been in the SW where they set temperature records last week. It may start expanding into the Rockies and Plains next week. Some of the11-15 day maps have it into the Ohio Valley like this one.

That is a heat wave look for the central and eastern U.S. If it verifies with the strongest part of the upper level high right over the lower Ohio valley(depicted by that 594 line) we would easily go well into the 90's. The GFS and European model numbers are near 100 but I am not there yet. Its been too wet and the grass is still very green. We seldom hit 100 this early in the summer unless the grass is brown which signifies drought conditions. That we do not have, but I see a run of 90s the second week of July, stay tuned.