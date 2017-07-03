(7/3) Fourth forecast, storm chances, weekend, & more!

A "vort max", or small disturbance in the atmosphere, is moving toward Southern Kentucky this evening and will roll through overnight into early Tuesday morning. While rain chances look slim tonight, we have to increase them tomorrow morning in Southern Kentucky given the disturbance in place with available moisture.

Tuesday afternoon scattered downpours and storms will develop elsewhere in WAVE Country, but it's definitely not a washout scenario for Independence Day. Just make sure you have a place to go under cover or inside for a few minutes if a storm passes over you. Fireworks time on Tuesday will be nice and dry as we lose the heating of the day and storms dissipate. Highs on Tuesday look to be in the upper 80s.

A greater storm chance arrives at some point on Thursday as yet another small disturbance moves through. The timing on this has been a challenge as models are waffling between a late Wednesday night/early Thursday timing and a Thursday afternoon timing. The late night/early morning timing would be a good one for us as we'd get the rain with the lesser chance of strong to severe storms. The Thursday afternoon timing would argue for more strong storm activity. At any rate, those east of I-65 (maybe even along I-75) stand a better chance for stronger storms since those areas will have more time for the atmosphere to "cook" in either scenario. This doesn't look like a big deal though, even if we do get the later timing on Thursday.

A front moves through on Friday and it's looking like that will produce some scattered showers and storms Friday afternoon or evening. More importantly, cooler and less humid air will work in just in time for the weekend. Woo hoo! We've got skies clear to mostly clear with highs in the mid 80s for the duration of it. That's a real treat for July!

Past the weekend it looks like we'll stick with highs in the mid to upper 80s with somewhat drier weather than this week. A continuation of the pattern we've seen quite a bit this year, with a trough in the east and a ridge out west, will keep us from challenging the 90° mark too much next week, but we may hit it once or so. There's also a storm chance around the 14th or so that may reinforce the slightly cooler-than-average pattern. Pinning that down will likely keep us busy next week. Until then, enjoy the holiday and look forward to a perfect weekend!

Ryan Hoke