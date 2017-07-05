(7/5) Storms are the Price We'll Pay for a Great Weekend!

A complex of storms in Middle Tennessee is one to watch tonight as it may clip some of our Southern Kentucky counties. By and large the main threats of heavy rain and wind will stay south of us, but it's worth having the WAVE 3 News Weather app ready to go overnight (just before and around midnight EDT) just in case if you're south of E-Town.

Otherwise the local radar is calm this evening but that won't last for too long as those storms to the south build in for the rest of us thanks to a spiraling low pressure center to our west beginning to churn into Southern Illinois. Heavy rain and lightning are the main factors here, and there could be a break in the action around mid to late morning as a dry slot tries to work in. Then we'll be right back at it with storms through the afternoon tomorrow. It's worth noting that there won't be storms at all times, but rather periods of them. Minor flash flooding is a concern overnight into Thursday, especially in Southern Kentucky.







Severe weather is rather unlikely tomorrow given the morning timing of the initial wave of storms. That coupled with the early day cloud cover just doesn't bode well for perkier storms. Those in Southeastern KY may get in on some stronger storms during the afternoon since they won't have as much of that morning rain/cloud component to deal with, making the atmosphere more unstable. Storms will exit in time for Thursday evening and overnight plans.

Friday is another storm day, but this time it'll be a shorter-time span of storm activity and possibly fewer folks affected by them.

These storms will be scattered, possibly confined to areas closer to I-71 and Northern Kentucky as a warm layer of air west of Louisville (a cap) tries to inhibit storm development.

In those storms that do form, I'm a little more concerned about severe weather with this because the early part of the day will be dry and more energy will be available aloft compared to Thursday. While most of that mid level wind energy will be behind the front, there may be some low level wind energy ahead of it to sustain storms through the late part of the day and evening. The main timing for this will be late afternoon through sunset as these scattered storms roll in from north to south.

The Storm Prediction Center is at least somewhat concerned about this setup given their Marginal Risk issuance almost three days in advance, citing that they might upgrade parts of it to a Slight Risk. The good news is that the main threat would be straight-line winds and downburst winds instead of tornadoes since overall speed and directional wind shear will still be fairly weak. Warm air capping, as mentioned, may also try to win out on this, keeping storms from being widespread in our counties. That would certainly help us out and could very well be what happens.

Behind this front is cooler, drier air. Just look at how the humidity gets flushed out of our area in the NAM model output to the right! That's amazing! Go ahead and make your weekend outdoor plans now because you'll want to savor the sunshine, highs in the low to mid 80s, and low humidity that is a real treat for this time of year.

Looking beyond the weekend, we'll start to return to a more normal humid, stormy pattern for mid next week. It does look like a system moving through around the 12th or 13th (late next week) will quickly put the kibosh on that though. Much like the majority of the year so far, that system will help usher us back into the "trough east, ridge west" pattern we've had. That keeps us at or just below average temperature wise, but humidity may still be elevated. I've taken out all references to days in the 90s late next week and beyond in our 14 day forecast. That's pretty significant for mid July. We'll see how long that pattern holds before reality sets back in!