(7/7) Severe Weather Threat This Evening

A line of storms and even a front-running supercell storm or two will threaten our area between 6pm and midnight tonight. You'll note on the radar view to the right how active things are in Central Indiana as of 5pm EDT.

The main timing for Louisville on this will be 7-9pm, with earlier timing north of the city and later timing to the south. Once the main line of storms clears your area the severe weather threat is done. All of us should be able to catch some sleep tonight thanks to the midnight exit of this batch of storms for all of our counties.

The Enhanced Risk area and subsequent Severe Thunderstorm Watches encompass areas in Louisville and northward. This is where strong to severe storms with damaging winds, hail, and even an isolated tornado are possible. Storms should weaken past sunset this evening, so Central and Southern Kentucky's severe weather threat is lower.

My main concern with this is the supercell storm south of Indianapolis that's heading toward Seymour as of 5:09pm EDT. With a decent low-level jet of winds playing into this it may strengthen. Eventually we should see storms congeal into a line as it pushes south. Make sure to have the WAVE 3 Weather App handy tonight! Check out the Mobile App link in the top image of this post to get it.