 Weather Blog: Earliest Alert Monday Edition

« Earliest Alert Friday Edition | Main | StormTALK! Tuesday Edition »

July 31, 2017

Earliest Alert Monday Edition

EARLIESTALERT

 

DISCUSSION

The second half of this week is where all the weather action will be.  
Today/Tomorrow...very warm to hot levels return.  Louisville stands a better chance at crossing 90 degrees tomorrow.  The first small rain chance shows up in the forecast tomorrow afternoon at just 10%. Otherwise, we will remain dry.

Wednesday/Thursday...more humid and more cumulus clouds in the skies above.  This should keep highs generally in the mid/upper 80s.  Spotty thunderstorms will develop on the radar both days during the peak heating of the afternoon.

Friday...strong cold front moves in.  Still some timing issues with this, but a period of rain/thunder looks likely.  Too early to pinpoint any severe potential but it appears areas east of I-65 stand a great potential as of today.

WEEKEND
We do it again.  Highs in the 70s/80s Saturday with blue skies.  Lows in the 50s/60s at night.
Sunday will be just a bit warmer. (just like this past weekend)

The pattern looks to repeat itself again as we move toward mid-August...but how long can we keep this up?

Here is the video update!

 

 

Posted by on July 31, 2017 at 08:15 AM |

| | | Pin It! |

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been saved. Comments are moderated and will not appear until approved by the author. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Comments are moderated, and will not appear until the author has approved them.

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)

Stay
Connected

Grab-N-Go Weather

Become a Fan

Storm Cutter HD Interactive

WAVE 3 Weather on Twitter

Storm Cutter HD

WAVE 3 Nation

Archives

More...