Earliest Alert Monday Edition

DISCUSSION

The second half of this week is where all the weather action will be.

Today/Tomorrow...very warm to hot levels return. Louisville stands a better chance at crossing 90 degrees tomorrow. The first small rain chance shows up in the forecast tomorrow afternoon at just 10%. Otherwise, we will remain dry.

Wednesday/Thursday...more humid and more cumulus clouds in the skies above. This should keep highs generally in the mid/upper 80s. Spotty thunderstorms will develop on the radar both days during the peak heating of the afternoon.

Friday...strong cold front moves in. Still some timing issues with this, but a period of rain/thunder looks likely. Too early to pinpoint any severe potential but it appears areas east of I-65 stand a great potential as of today.

WEEKEND

We do it again. Highs in the 70s/80s Saturday with blue skies. Lows in the 50s/60s at night.

Sunday will be just a bit warmer. (just like this past weekend)

The pattern looks to repeat itself again as we move toward mid-August...but how long can we keep this up?

Here is the video update!