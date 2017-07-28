 Weather Blog: Earliest Alert Friday Edition

July 28, 2017

Earliest Alert Friday Edition

DISCUSSION

Short-term:
Low pressure will drive in the cold front from the northwest later this afternoon/evening.  There that NW pushes into central KY is where a few gusty t-storms may pop later on.  This looks to be south/east of Louisville at this time.  Nothing major. Still watch for those heavy downpours as they will be torrential in nature and make it hard to see when driving.
The weekend still looks fantastic.

Long-term:
The warm trend next week looks to be slow/gradual with a dry setup overall.  That will change later next week into the following weekend as we will flirt with 90 degrees, increase humidity, and watch for thunderstorms as a cold front moves in.
That front make knock us down again near the 5th with upper 70s/lower 80s for highs.

As we move toward mid-month, the heat is going to try to build back in, but so far the data shows the dip in the jet stream over us will likely win out.  This would translate to an active pattern of a cold front ever 3-4 days and rain chances at those times as well.  It doesn't mean the 90s are done, but perhaps the upper 90s are.  

We shall see.

Here is the video update!

 

 

Posted by on July 28, 2017 at 08:35 AM

