 Weather Blog: Earliest Alert Monday Edition

July 24, 2017

Earliest Alert Monday Edition

EARLIESTALERT

DISCUSSION:

I will break this up into time periods again.

This afternoon:
A few downpours will pop on the radar due to a couple of boundaries in the area.  One to the north.  And to the south.  Many will get missed.

Tuesday/Wednesday:
Lower humidity values.  Pleasant overall.  80s Tuesday, back into the 90s Wednesday.

Thursday/Friday:
A strong cold front will move in with a period of thunderstorms. Some could be strong. But too early to determine if they would become severe.  Stay tuned on this.

WEEKEND:
Fantastic.  Low humidity.  Blue skies. 80s during the day and 50s/60s at night.  Plan accordingly :)

The long term does feature another change.  Several typhoons in the Western Pacific could lead to several troughs into the eastern U-S as we enter August.  

 

Here is the video update!

 



Posted by on July 24, 2017 at 09:44 AM

