Earliest Alert Monday Edition

DISCUSSION:

I will break this up into time periods again.

This afternoon:

A few downpours will pop on the radar due to a couple of boundaries in the area. One to the north. And to the south. Many will get missed.

Tuesday/Wednesday:

Lower humidity values. Pleasant overall. 80s Tuesday, back into the 90s Wednesday.

Thursday/Friday:

A strong cold front will move in with a period of thunderstorms. Some could be strong. But too early to determine if they would become severe. Stay tuned on this.

WEEKEND:

Fantastic. Low humidity. Blue skies. 80s during the day and 50s/60s at night. Plan accordingly :)

The long term does feature another change. Several typhoons in the Western Pacific could lead to several troughs into the eastern U-S as we enter August.

Here is the video update!





