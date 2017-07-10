Earliest Alert Monday Edition

DISCUSSION:

A cold front will tease us to the north. Outflow boundaries from thunderstorms there will attempt to push toward I-64 with some t-storm activity as well. The first chance looks to be late tonight/sunrise Tuesday. Then again at any point Tuesday itself. The boundary looks to retreat more to the north on Wednesday to allow for the driest day of the week as it appears now. More on Wednesday in a moment.

As far as t-storm severity, the risk looks quite low and isolated. With the warm air aloft and lack of deep moisture locally, many of you will not see a drop of rain through Wednesday.

When it comes to Wednesday, it appears the amount of heat building will max out on this day. I have a high in now of 94 degrees. The models want to take us higher. The green ground as of late typically keeps the actual number a bit lower than the models but the heat index could certainly climb higher...98-100 possible.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY:

That mean-o-cold front that has been teasing us will finally move through. Which is not an easy feat for cold fronts in our area in the summer months. But this summer has been a bit odd on that fact. It will be active at times with clusters of showers/thunderstorms, but not expected it to rain alllll the time. Organized severe threat looks low at this time but instability could be fairly high. This could still lead to warnings for hail/damaging winds and flash flooding. We'll focus on that more later in the week.

WEEKEND:

Tough call here. We should be in a "dry zone" after the Friday front pushes south. That looks to be on Saturday. However, there is a sneaky, secondary front that will drop in from the north. The timing of its arrival is varying, but the general idea is Sunday. We will monitor this and hope that the "dry zone" gap can grow a bit larger in time.

NEXT WEEK:

Another potent period of heat looks to build and move our way. Perhaps the hottest levels of the summer---so far. The video has more.

Here is the video update!!