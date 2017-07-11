Earliest Alert Tuesday Edition

DISCUSSION:

Overall theme is the same this week. T-storms and heat.



So let's break those down.

Thunderstorm wise:

Rest of today: It will be mainly a west to east flow across southern IN into southern OH today. Northern counties in IN and a few of our upper counties up I-71 may get touched by some of these. There remains a small window than an outflow boundary from rounds of t-storms to the north may drop an arcing band of t-storms just north of I-64, but again...that risk looks low.

The next main chance looks to be Thursday PM into Friday. A few warnings still look possible along/north of I-64 Thursday PM and mainly south of I-64 on Friday. We'll fine-tune that later.

Heat wise:

Actual numbers look to average out in the 90-94 degree range through Thursday.

The heat index, however, will be more impacting.

Today: near 98

Wednesday: near 100

Thursday: 100-102

So please take it easy.

Here is the video update!









