Earliest Alert Tuesday Edition

July 11, 2017

DISCUSSION:
Overall theme is the same this week. T-storms and heat.

So let's break those down.

Thunderstorm wise:
Rest of today: It will be mainly a west to east flow across southern IN into southern OH today.  Northern counties in IN and a few of our upper counties up I-71 may get touched by some of these.  There remains a small window than an outflow boundary from rounds of t-storms to the north may drop an arcing band of t-storms just north of I-64, but again...that risk looks low.

The next main chance looks to be Thursday PM into Friday.  A few warnings still look possible along/north of I-64 Thursday PM and mainly south of I-64 on Friday.  We'll fine-tune that later.

Heat wise:

Actual numbers look to average out in the 90-94 degree range through Thursday.
The heat index, however, will be more impacting.  
Today: near 98
Wednesday: near 100
Thursday: 100-102

So please take it easy.

 

Here is the video update!



Posted by on July 11, 2017 at 08:21 AM

