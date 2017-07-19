Earliest Alert Wednesday Edition

DISCUSSION:
Plan is to break this down in time periods...
Rest of today:
Downpours aiming between Evansville and Louisville. Most will miss out. Highs will still climb over 90 degrees.
Thursday:
High pressure takes over. Lots of sunshine. Hot. Likely the hottest day of the year. Until the next day.
Friday:
Hot. Stormy setup juuuuust our northeast closer to Cincinnati. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index over 103 possible.
Saturday:
Hot. Stormy setup to our north. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index again over 103 at times.
Sunday:
T-storm potential starts to rise. North to south. Still another hot day in the lower 90s. Heat index still over 100 at times.
NEXT WEEK:
Periods of thunderstorms until mid week then a break should develop. 80s will rule over the 90s this time around.
Here is the video update!
