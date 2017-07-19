Earliest Alert Wednesday Edition

DISCUSSION:

Plan is to break this down in time periods...

Rest of today:

Downpours aiming between Evansville and Louisville. Most will miss out. Highs will still climb over 90 degrees.

Thursday:

High pressure takes over. Lots of sunshine. Hot. Likely the hottest day of the year. Until the next day.

Friday:

Hot. Stormy setup juuuuust our northeast closer to Cincinnati. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index over 103 possible.

Saturday:

Hot. Stormy setup to our north. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index again over 103 at times.

Sunday:

T-storm potential starts to rise. North to south. Still another hot day in the lower 90s. Heat index still over 100 at times.

NEXT WEEK:

Periods of thunderstorms until mid week then a break should develop. 80s will rule over the 90s this time around.

Here is the video update!