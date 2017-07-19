 Weather Blog: Earliest Alert Wednesday Edition

« Earliest Alert Tuesday Edition | Main

July 19, 2017

Earliest Alert Wednesday Edition

EARLIESTALERT

DISCUSSION:

Plan is to break this down in time periods...

Rest of today:
Downpours aiming between Evansville and Louisville.  Most will miss out. Highs will still climb over 90 degrees.

Thursday:
High pressure takes over.  Lots of sunshine. Hot.  Likely the hottest day of the year.  Until the next day.

Friday:
Hot.  Stormy setup juuuuust our northeast closer to Cincinnati.  Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index over 103 possible.

Saturday:
Hot.  Stormy setup to our north.  Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index again over 103 at times.

Sunday:
T-storm potential starts to rise. North to south.  Still another hot day in the lower 90s.  Heat index still over 100 at times.

NEXT WEEK:
Periods of thunderstorms until mid week then a break should develop.  80s will rule over the 90s this time around.

 

Here is the video update!

 

 

Posted by on July 19, 2017 at 10:05 AM |

| | | Pin It! |

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been saved. Comments are moderated and will not appear until approved by the author. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Comments are moderated, and will not appear until the author has approved them.

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)

Stay
Connected

Grab-N-Go Weather

Become a Fan

Storm Cutter HD Interactive

WAVE 3 Weather on Twitter

Storm Cutter HD

WAVE 3 Nation

Archives

More...