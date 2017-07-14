StormTALK! Friday Edition

DISCUSSION:

So far the thunderstorm "show" with this front has been less than impressive. But that is what you get when you don't have decent wind aloft.

Having said that, we still have another good 12 hours to go with the high moisture content in our air, so even just a few clusters of thunderstorms can take advantage of that and produce very heavy rain/lightning and a burst of 50 mph winds. It is the coverage of such that will not be impressive. Just keep the WAVE 3 Weather App handy today if you plan to be outside.

WEEKEND:

Saturday--still enough lingering moisture south of the Parkways that may spark an afternoon shower. 90% of WAVE Country will be just fine with lower humidity and some blue skies to enjoy.

Sunday-- The daylight hours look fine with some increasing high level clouds in the afternoon. The problem here will be another front dropping in later that day/night. There is still a small window for a brief t-storm during the overnight hours into early Monday. We will fine-tune that as we get closer.

That front will keep highs in the upper 80s on Monday, but then after that...the heat is on.

NEXT WEEK:

If the ground continues to dry out, expect a potent period of heat next week with highs potentially exceeding the 94 degree mark (our highest point so far this year). The core hot days look to be Tue-Friday.

After that...there remains signs the heat will try to get beat down to the south/west a bit and thunderstorm coverage will increase. But that idea is not locked in just yet. If this breakdown fails to push into our area--we may be in for a fairly lengthy period of 90 degree heat. Stay tuned.

Here is the video breakdown!









