StormTALK! Thursday Edition



DISCUSSION:



Watching the radar trends today/tonight...

The main issue will be a small low pressure that will spin its way across WAVE Country this evening. That is when our main rain chance will kick in. Anything before that will be clusters of thunderstorms that will pop from any heating of the day we gain. And there won't be much with so much cloud cover, but even a small amount combined with dewpoints in the mid/upper 70s can lead to rapid development of strong thunderstorm cells that can produce strong wind gusts and torrential rainfall.



I need to stress, the rainfall amounts will NOT be uniform. Some locations will pick up just .10-.25" while the next county over will pick up 2.50" of rain. It will be those locations we will need to monitor for any flash flooding.

Expect very little movement in the thermometer tonight with so much moisture in the air.

FRIDAY:

The back side of the low/front will keep the clouds around much of the day. Spotty showers look more of an issue along/east of I-65 through the early afternoon. The more northwest you are...the quicker you will dry out and also gain some sunshine. Those of you to the southeast may not pick up much sun at all.

WEEKEND:

Still looks fantastic. We have highs listed as 82/85 for Saturday/Sunday, but that is mainly for the Metro. Many of you away from the city will stay in the 70s all day Saturday and barely into the 80s Sunday. Lows in the 50s look fairly widespread as well. The Metro will likely hover in the lower 60s.

NEXT WEEK:

Very slow warming trend. Moisture will gradually increase as well. Anytime you come out of a dry air mass like the one this weekend, expect a delay in getting moisture back for rain chances.

Having said that, it does appear rain chances will be needed about a week from today. Could we hit 90 next week? Yeah, that is possible, but upper 80s are more likely. Either way, no signs of that 96 or 98 degree stuff. Let's hope we don't see those signs show up again..but I know better.

Here is the video update!