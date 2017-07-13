StormTALK! Thursday Edition



DISCUSSION:

Severe threat is not high...by definition, but some of the impacts will need to be watched.

Rest of today/tonight:

Main focus for t-storms will be north of I-64. The mean flow aloft is still west to east. With the cold front making little movement south during this period, the only way to get thunderstorms to build into the I-64 area will be outflow/cold pooling of the thunderstorm clusters. And that is possible and the models don't always pick up on those small features. So just be alert of that potential. There could be another area of strong t-storms that may blossom over central KY that we are monitoring. Otherwise, if you live in southern IN and up I-71 in KY, you will be mainly the storm zone today with just isolated pop-ups elsewhere. The heat will be the bigger story for many as we COULD push above our highest point of the summer. That stands at 94°. The cloud cover will determine if we reach/exceed that point. Either way, the increase moisture in the air will easily allow for the heat index to reach/exceed 100 degrees for a few hours this afternoon. Be careful.

Friday:

This is trending more active over the past 12 hours. With the slower movement of the cold front, we could end up with decent coverage of showers and thunderstorms. The good news here is that the main wind energy aloft will be to our east tomorrow. So the only severe threat will be pulse-like t-storms with the instability in place. Which can still cause problems.

The plan is to have this front out of the region before the sun comes up Saturday. Expect lower moisture values in the air for the weekend, but it will remain very warm/hot either way.

We will repeat things for next week. I go into more detail on that with the video.



Here is the video update!









