 Weather Blog: StormTALK! Tuesday Edition

July 25, 2017

StormTALK! Tuesday Edition

 

DISCUSSION:

Main discussion will be on Thursday.

Until then...  
A few clouds this afternoon. Any pop-up showers look limited to our SW edges of WAVE Country.  We will finally get to stay below 90 degrees.
Wednesday will feature a warm front by the afternoon.  That will allow the 90s to return and the heat index near 100 degrees.  An isolated t-storm possible as the front slides through.

THURSDAY:
Multiple waves of energy will pass through during this day.  The first will be early in the day.  There is a risk for scattered t-storms for the AM commute or just after.  
There will be a break by late morning or early afternoon.  That break is key.  If we do not see much of one, the next round with the actual cold front will not be impressive in terms of severe weather. However, if we do see a break and gain some instability...severe risk will go up late afternoon/evening.  All modes of severe weather would be on the table.  Flash flooding likely to be the higher one...especially for southern Indiana.

FRIDAY/WEEKEND:
The front will slide into TN on Friday.  So our southern counties may take a while to dry out/clear out.  Northern areas will benefit first.  Very pleasant setup for the weekend.

Here is the video update!

 

 

