 Weather Blog: StormTALK! Wednesday Edition

July 26, 2017

StormTALK! Wednesday Edition

DISCUSSION:

 Rest of today/tonight:
Warm front moves in.  Isolated t-storm risk for our SW edges of WAVE Country.
Quite warm tonight as we barely drop below 80 degrees in Louisville.

Thursday:
The track of these impulses will be key.  Latest thinking is the first one will track just far enough north in the morning to keep the rain chance limited to our northern counties.  Dry and warming up elsewhere.
In fact, the potential is there for those along/south of I-64 to push into the lower 90s.  
That first impulse will drag a cold front in by the late afternoon/evening.  This is when the severe potential kicks in.  Damaging winds with bowing segments will be an issue.  Tornado threat is low.

Thursday night:
Another impulse tracks along the front...which will become horizontal by this point.  This will lead to "training" of the t-storm clusters.  Flash flooding threat will be a concern.  Some impressive rian totals may take place if some locations get hit several times.  Severe risk should shift to southern/western Kentucky by this stage.  

Friday:
The moisture will take its sweet timing leaving.  Clouds are a good bet for much of the day. The showers may stick around as well for some.  We'll keep you updated on that.

Weekend:
No issues.  Fantastic!

