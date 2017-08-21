(8/21) Tuesday Storm Threat

It's weird having the eclipse all done with, isn't it? We're so happy that the weather cooperated! If the storms to our west had fired up a couple hours earlier, we would've been in trouble, viewing wise. By the way, the temperature dropped about 8° in Hopkinsville (right) and 3° here in Louisville this afternoon during the eclipse. It was a nice reprieve from the heat!

We had several people in Hopkinsville today, including Brian, Kevin, and Tawana. The weather down there was just as good for the eclipse, if not better. Photographer Dan Dry shot several photos of the eclipse and we have them posted to our website: Click here.

Tuesday's Storms



We now shift our attention to Tuesday afternoon/evening's severe weather threat. This doesn't look like a doozy, but there could be at least a few isolated to scattered Severe Thunderstorm Warnings tomorrow. The Storm Prediction Center has had us under a Slight Risk of severe weather for tomorrow for a couple days now (see right).

The culprit for storm formation here is a cold front sliding through tomorrow evening. This front has a decent shortwave trough associated with it (AKA an "upper-level disturbance") and some incredibly cool air for the month of August behind it. The NAM model animation to the right really puts it in perspective.

There will be some wind shear to sustain storms tomorrow, but it's mainly speed shear and not directional shear. Directional shear, where wind direction varies as you go up in height in the atmosphere, is the one we watch for tornadoes. So, this will mainly be a damaging wind threat tomorrow, not to mention the heavy rain and flash flood threat that will be present due to high moisture values in the atmosphere.

Storms will begin to develop sometime in the early afternoon tomorrow, likely around 1-2pm and could get strong very quickly as they organize into southward-moving line segments. Already-developed storms may move in ahead of the front and strengthen over us if they fire up in the morning to our north. The latest from the models suggests that this will wrap up earlier than previously indicated, so by 8-9pm most of us will be done with the rain. We'll keep a small shower chance in the forecast overnight into Wednesday morning as the front itself won't be through the region until the end of that period even though the daytime-driven storms will have died out.

The middle and end of the week look nice and dry with much lower humidity and highs only in the upper 70s and lower 80s! The humid air is really going to get flushed down to the South over the eastern half of the nation until early next week at the earliest (see right). Even when the humidity returns, it looks like the heat may be absent thanks to continued "troughiness" (cooler air) over the east. Any tropical system early next month that would curve off the East Coast would help reinforce that pattern. Tomorrow may be our last 90° day for quite some time!