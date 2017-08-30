(8/30) NWS CONFERENCE CALL: Heavy Rain Threat

NWS Louisville is holding a conference call today at 2:00pm EDT to discuss the late week heavy rain threat from the remnants of Harvey. Hit Refresh (F5) to see new updates posted below.

2:23pm - The conference call has ended.

2:21pm - Southern Indiana will still get 1-3" of rain, but at the moment it looks like the heaviest will be south of the river. Can't rule out another northward shift in that heaviest precipitation axis, but for now that's not happening.

2:20pm - Question from Kevin Harned: Is NWS notifying schools about the forecast since football games are now being moved? We're doing that now: Thursday night it's going to be raining in Southern KY. Louisville and areas north will be fine on Thursday night, but south may be a problem.

2:18pm - Some of the latest 12z models are showing more rainfall than the overnight runs. What gives? A lot of the models are overdoing the rain, and the axis of heavy rain will wiggle north/south like a snowstorm over the next 24 hours.

2:16pm - Question about the Green River: There will be significant rise on it, but no major flooding at all.

2:14pm - Q&A time for the callers on the line.

2:13pm - Greatest rainfall totals may be from Land Between the Lakes to areas west of Louisville.

2:11pm - No hail threat from these storms, only an isolated spin-up tornado threat. Greater tornado threat would be down south in TN and the Gulf Coast states.

2:10pm - Isolated tornado threat in South Central KY is windowed from 2am to 2pm Friday. That's basically very late Thursday night into the day on Friday.

2:10pm - We won't see tons of tornadoes with this system, but there is a Marginal Risk of severe weather and isolated tornadoes in South Central KY.

2:08pm - Wind speeds along the river are forecast to be 15-25 mph, gusting to 40 mph. Southern KY would have slightly lower gusts.

2:08pm - The storm will be MOVING compared to areas down near the Gulf Coast. That will prevent anything like what they're having rainfall-wise from happening here.

2:07pm - Green, Barren, Rough, and Salt Rivers could get some minor, short-lived flooding.

2:06pm - Any significant river rises (not flooding) would happen in SW and South Central KY.

2:06pm - Significant river flooding is unlikely.

2:06pm - SW and South Central KY have the greatest threat of flash flooding

2:05pm - Sunshine is possible Saturday as the remnants may get out of here fairly quickly.

2:05pm - Not much rain tomorrow (Thursday), but rain increases from south to north Thursday night. Heaviest rain is Thursday night into Friday evening.

2:04pm - Harvey made landfall again early this morning. The low pressure center will be close to our area late Friday into early Saturday.

2:04pm - Confidence in everyone getting rain is high. The confidence in where the heaviest rain will be (SW and SC Kentucky) is medium.

2:03pm - Likely time for heavy rain is Thursday evening to Friday evening

2:03pm - NWS is forecasting 2-6" of rain from the remnants of Harvey

2:02pm - This will not be like Hurricane Ike from 2008 either, this is not a wind storm

2:01pm - This is not going to be like what's happening in Texas/Louisiana

2:00pm - Call will begin in one minute.

1:55pm - The conference call will begin shortly.