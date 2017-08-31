(8/31) NWS CONFERENCE CALL: Flash Flood Threat Update

NWS Louisville is holding a conference call today at 2:30pm EDT to discuss the late week heavy rain threat from the remnants of Harvey. Hit Refresh (F5) to see new updates posted below.

2:56pm - The conference call has ended.

2:55pm - No more questions. There will be no more conference calls regarding this weather event.

2:52pm - Any fog soon? Possible, especially late in the weekend. During the day tomorrow there will be visibility issues due to the rain. May cause some transportation issues.

2:49pm - Lots of individual county questions about conditions. Most of that covered in the text below.

2:43pm - It's Q&A time.

2:43pm - KY Mesonet and MSD rain gauges will be critical for this event. You can also send in reports to the NWS with the mPING app.

2:42pm - NWS Louisville is increasing their staffing for this event. They're asking for rainfall and spotter reports for flooding and road closing reports.

2:41pm - After 4am some storms may creep into extreme Southern KY. During the day tomorrow there is a Marginal Risk in Adair, Green, and Taylor Co there is a Marginal Risk for an isolated tornado. (editor's note: this would be a very brief window for this around midday Friday)

2:40pm - Small tree limbs affected by these winds, but no major damage expected.

2:39pm - Strongest sustained winds and gusts will be in Central KY and Southern Indiana, including Louisville. Sustained winds 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Winds in Southern KY won't be quite as bad since it'll be closer to the low, which is a different than a true tropical system.

2:38pm - If you have equipment or livestock in low-lying areas near smaller streams/rivers, it's a good idea to move those to higher ground.

2:37pm - Green, Barren, and Rough River basins will be most affected by river rises. This won't be anything more than minor river flooding, though. Larger rivers will be fine, like the Ohio, even though there will be some rises on it. Smaller streams and water features will be the worst for flooding.

2:37pm - Flash flooding most likely SW of Louisville, closer to Mammoth Cave. Good confidence in that happening.

2:37pm - Late tonight into the day on Friday is the time for the majority of the rain in the region.

2:36pm - Worst of the heavy rain in the region will be closer to Paducah/West Tennessee.

2:35pm - Center of low pressure will be out of the area by Saturday afternoon.

2:34pm - Far Southern KY: Rain will start tonight. Moves north toward Central KY toward midnight.

2:33pm - There may be a slight nudge during NWS's 4pm forecast update to place some of the heaviest totals in the area up toward Breckinridge/Meade Co. That's a slight (~40 mile) NW shift.

2:32pm - 2-6" of rain possible in NWS Louisville's county warning area.

2:31pm - This is not going to be like Hurricane Ike in 2008.

2:30pm - The conference call is starting.