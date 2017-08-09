Earliest Alert: Countdown to KY's Darkest Day

DIS

DISCUSSION:

I plan to keep this part short today. My voice isn't holding up well lol.

Overall, quiet today. Thunderstorm chances start to inch up south/east tomorrow and then we will have to fine-tune the setup Friday through Monday. Multiple waves with timing issues there.

The main part of the video will focus on some of the updated data from WxBell about the weather trends toward eclipse day!!

Here is the video!