Earliest Alert: Countdown to KY's Darkest Day

7 more days!

So now we are at the range of getting into specifics with the forecast.

And I will do so...after we discuss the short-range.

Rest of today:

Weak wave of low pressure spreading clouds and spotty showers today across KY and parts of southern IN. They do not have much to work with to create a widespread/rain event, but some pockets of moderate rain will take place. They will ease off the radar tonight.

Tuesday/Wednesday:

Warm front takes over. This will allow temperatures to get back into the 90 degree zone. The city will likely average a couple degrees either side of 90 during this period. The amount of cumulus cloud action and spotty t-storms will ultimately determine which side we fall on. Either way, it will feel like summer again.

Thursday:

This is when the actual front passes through. There is some wind energy to work with. And there looks to be some decent instability. The only issue is that they look to be displaced a bit by a few hours. Which, this early in the game, is to be expected. Just something to monitor but this already has the look of a low-end severe risk day (Marginal) with the potential for Slight Risk if these ingredients line up better.

Friday:

The front should become more horizontal in nature and therefore slow down a bit. The plan is to keep small rain chances in to account for its slow exit south out of Kentucky.

WEEKEND/ECLIPSE:

High pressure is expected to take over during this period. The only issues is the stubborn GFS which wants to allow for a more progressive flow from high pressure to low pressure by the eclipse period. That would not be a good setup for us. The other models are not as progressive and therefore keep the high pressure large and in charge.

