Earliest Alert: Countdown to KY's Darkest Day

NEED INFORMATION?

Darkest Day section: http://bit.ly/2uR6e9V

Eclipse info & safety slideshow: http://bit.ly/2gRwfDh

‘Clipse Facts slideshow: http://bit.ly/2wovANc

Where to get eclipse glasses: http://bit.ly/2u9PSJ6

Do your pets need eclipse glasses: http://bit.ly/2fnvp0G

Eclipse interactive map: http://bit.ly/2wouRM9

DISCUSSION:

We need to address the t-storm potential the next few days first.

Wednesday:

Isolated cells that could contain some hail. We are not highlighted by SPC just yet, but that may change. The lack of organized activity may one of the reasons they may not. Just be alert for a few strong to isolated severe t-storms tomorrow afternoon with the warm front.

Thursday:

We may start off with clusters of noisy thunderstorms. A break toward midday with some heating then the main round of thunderstorms with the cold front. Better (but not great) wind energy with this round. So we'll have to watch those.

The video below will cover that setup plus the eclipse and a sneak peek into the fall model trends!





