Earliest Alert: Countdown to KY's Darkest Day

DISCUSSION:

Main short-term focus will be the severe risk today. SPC just moved the SLIGHT Risk a bit south to barely clip Jennings Co, but the overall theme is the same...the better risk for several warnings will be to our north in IN/OH out of WAVE Country.

However, we still could have a few issued locally this afternoon with pockets of 50-60 mph winds. Hail threat is low as most of the stones would melt fairly quick as they drop down due to the warm layer we have over us. Torrential rainfall and cloud to ground lightning will be perhaps the most impacting elements. Main timing looks to be 4-8pm but a few could develop earlier than that.

Spotty shower/t-storm Saturday.

Eclipse day still looks the same. Partly sunny skies develop by 1-2pm with one or two small t-storms possible. Coverage of the rain looks very limited and cloud cover looks to be what you would expect for a typical partly sunny day. It will just all be about timing at this point. The heat will be a factor leading up to and just after the main eclipse point. It may feel like the mid/upper 90s at times. Prepare for that along with your solar glasses.

No video update due to software issues. Apologies!