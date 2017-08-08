Earliest Alert: Countdown to KY's Darkest Day





Darkest Day section: http://bit.ly/2uR6e9V

Eclipse info & safety slideshow: http://bit.ly/2gRwfDh

‘Clipse Facts slideshow: http://bit.ly/2wovANc

Where to get eclipse glasses: http://bit.ly/2u9PSJ6

Do your pets need eclipse glasses: http://bit.ly/2fnvp0G

Eclipse interactive map: http://bit.ly/2wouRM9



DISCUSSION:

Short term issues...

Nice through Wednesday. There will be a south flow Wednesday night east of I-65 that may promote a few showers-storms in that area. That trend may hold into Thursday with the main rain chance along/east of I-65 and mainly dry west.

Friday will be the opposite. A cold front moves in with showers/thunderstorms. The risk looks higher mainly west of I-65. Once we move into Saturday, the front will be on top of us. This means all areas run a risk at rain in a scattered fashion. The problem here is how quickly does the front slide south. The models keep slowing this down. As a result, rain chances may extend into Sunday. On top of that, another low moves in from the west and will yank the front back up around next Monday with more showers and thunderstorms. After we clear that mess, I do see a least a 2-3 day period of dry and very pleasant weather.

Long term issues...

The pattern this summer of a trough (dip in the jet stream) over the east and ridge (rise in the jet stream) in the west has been the main story. It has only flipped once or twice...giving us our heat waves. The models are trying to show another flip coming after the 18th/19th of August. That would likely start with a cold front that will lead to a strong high pressure. That would then give us a clear couple of days... 20th and perhaps the 21st. But then the south flow on the backside of the high would then start this "potential" flip to a hot/humid setup with afternoon t-storms. That is how the overall setup looks now. It is the timing that will change when you look this far in advance. In some cases, the timing could shift a good 1-2 full days either way. So this, unfortunately, puts the 21st (eclipse day) still in the zone that would be influenced by any shift. To really get this "perfect, you would want the cold front to pass late on the 19th to then allow for a NE wind on the 20ths and SE on the 21st. With dry conditions. That would be the best case.

Just too early to call, but at least we are starting to see the players on the field. We just have to figure out the play for that quarter.

Here is the video to show some of the data I have been looking at: