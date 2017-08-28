Earliest Alert: Monday Edition

DISCUSSION:

Main focus today will be on the weak boundary in our area through mid-week that will then lead the door open for the remnants of Harvey to invade the region. Plus, a significant cool blast is showing up just after Labor Day.

Let's start with this week boundary...

Today/Tuesday... pockets of showers and thunderstorms. Severe potential is very low so we are talking mainly heavy rain producers with intense lightning. Already signs of training of t-storms for flash flooding issues across TN/southern KY. A few of the weakening/collapsing t-storms could produce a gust of wind over 40mph, but that looks isolated.

Wednesday...looks decent. Boundary will be around but fading. So coverage of rain looks more limited and therefore warmer. We may already be entering the cirrus shield from Harvey but that may hold off until Thursday. Usually those cloud shields roll in faster than the models indicate. In fact, our RPM model tries to bring the rain bands in from the south by Wed night. Which is WAAY ahead of the others. But could it be sniffing something out?

Thursday...likely cloudy with the cloud shield. One of the first outer rain bands may already be moving into southern KY by that point.

Friday/Saturday...all about the track of the remnants. The core will have heavy rain for sure. The east side will have more spiral banding features will need to be watched for brief/weak tornadoes. Friday looks more at risk for that along/east of I-65 than Saturday. If timing holds, this should be out of our hair by Sunday/Labor Day. Now, if the track is more west, rain totals will be a bit lower but small tornado risk more extended. If more east/south of a track, cooler...general heavy rain. So still some questions to be answered on impacts and locations of those impacts.

The video will cover that and the potential cool blast coming.

