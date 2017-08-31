Earliest Alert: Thursday Edition

DISCUSSION:

Main focus is on Harvey.

Rest of today/this evening:

Fading band of rain in southern KY will at least keep a rain chance in for our southern counties.

Tonight (after 2am):

The radar should light up with the core of Harvey moving north into southern KY. It should be awful close to the Metro near rush hour or just to our south.

Friday:

The exact track of the core is still varying on the models with only a slight shift in the model data to the east the past few updates. But that will make a difference on the heaviest rain totals. The north/northwest quadrants will contain the heavier rain bands. It will be those banding features we will need to watch for those excessive rain totals that could push up to a half of foot of rainfall. Not everyone will be in those bands. Keep that in mind. But we do feel that most of you will at least experience one or two of them for a period of time to get totals over 1" in all of our counties. Those of you that get stuck under them for longer periods as the low pivots across KY will be the unlucky ones with those excessive totals. Stay close to the forecast on that.

In addition, strong N/NE winds will gust up to 30-40 mph at times in the N/NW quads as well. There is still a small risk for the track of the core to be far enough west that a SE wind would take place over our SE sections (adds a small tornado threat). But the risk for this looks unlikely if this eastern trend holds. Just worth a mention.

Temperatures will be in the 60s for most of our counties with 70s/80s far east KY. HOWEVER, when the heavier rain bands move over your area---the temperature may drop into the 50s during that period. That combined with the strong winds will make it feel quite chilly for sure!! As soon as the heavy rain eases/takes a break---the temp will rebound back up to around 60 or so.

Louisville's record for the coolest high temperature for Sept 1st is 65° set in the late 1800s. But that starts at midnight. And we should still be at least that warm then so while we may drop during the day Friday, that record may hold.

Overall, this will not be like what TX witnessed. This will not be IKE in 2009. But it will be a nasty/raw day of wind/rain that could lead to travel messes and flash flooding. So plan accordingly and pay very close attention to the WAVE 3 Weather App as we will be sending out specific alerts for areas of concern tomorrow as long as you have your GPS location turned on your phone so that the areas we draw up for the alerts get to your phones.

Friday night/Saturday:

The core will slide more to the east but at a slower rate it appears. At the same time, it will expand with its reach of the rain bands. The good news is those bands will not be as intense as during the day Friday. But it will keep adding onto the rain totals...just at a slower rate.

This may linger the clouds/rotating areas of showers into Saturday as well. With the core finally getting a kick by Saturday night.

Sunday/Labor Day still look warmer/dry.

Next week we may have another Gulf system to watch for impacts locally ... Yeah. I know.

Here is the video update: