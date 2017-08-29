Earliest Alert: Tuesday Edition

DISCUSSION:



Lots to talk about today. Most of it will be on the video below.

Today/Wednesday: Still dealing with this weak front with downpours at times and fog at night.

Thursday/Friday AM: Waiting to see how much of an impact the first outer bands of Harvey will have on southern KY especially. It does look to be mainly cloudy.

Friday PM/Saturday: The core of Harvey approaches. We just have to gauge how far north it goes before making that turn to the east. The quicker it makes that turn, the less coverage of rainfall we will receive. The slower the turn (and forward speed) the more impressive the rain totals will be and we would be talking several inches and flooding. I will say the trend to a quicker turn was noted in the past 24 hours, but also a slower forward motion. So we are in a good news/bad news setup right now. That is to be expected this year.

Sunday: Still possible residue impacts from the western side of Harvey. But we will be optimistic that the weather setup will improve.

Labor Day: As long as Sunday goes well (wink) then we will be in good shape for a dry and very warm holiday. In fact, 85-90 degrees may be the zone we may aim for as we nail down the Harvey mess.

Beyond that...well....you'll see below :)

Here is the video update:










