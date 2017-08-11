Earliest Alert: Countdown to KY's Darkest Day

NEED INFORMATION?

DISCUSSION:

I will break this down today into 2 parts..

-Tracking the t-storm risk today/tonight

-Tracking the setup for Kentucky's Darkest Day on the 21st.

REST OF TODAY:

Lots of high level clouds today will limit the heating, but we should still easily push into the mid/upper 80s.

CAPES (instability) do climb to modest levels when it comes to energy for the t-storms to work with.

The latest SPC wind shear update has increased a bit...up to 35/40kts in our area this afternoon. Which is juuuuuuust the minimal level for severe wind gusts. So it appears the catalyst on any severe would be the amount of instability we can gain despite the clouds. Timing for all of this looks to be anytime after 2-3 pm really...all the way into the evening for KY.

The cold front should park far enough south to keep the weekend dry. There will be clouds along that front at times, so the more south you are in WAVE Country, the less likely you will get to enjoy blue skies all day long. Better potential north. Either way, the weekend looks better than it did earlier this week.

LONG TERM:

We should see another surge of rain late Sunday/Monday followed by a break in the action.

Focus will shift to another front near the weekend of the 19th. If this timing holds, it should clear out just in time for eclipse day on the 21st. But man, it will be a close call.

stay tuned!!!!

Here is the video update!









