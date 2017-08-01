StormTALK! Tuesday Edition



DISCUSSION

Switching banners for a couple of days as we monitor scattered thunderstorms rolling through WAVE Country. Poor wind fields will keep the nasty stuff in check for most of the period. The only exception would be pockets of higher instability that could produce an isolated strong wind gust and vivid lightning/heavy downpours. Hopefully you will pick up the rain if you need it.

Rest of today: Severe Risk: none expected

Moisture increase across our W/NW sections top/down this afternoon. Just enough that an isolated pop-up thunderstorm could develop. Otherwise hazy/hot.

Wednesday: Severe Risk: low

We will start the stay monitoring the low-level jet that may spark some morning thunderstorms out of TN. That remains a big "if" at this point. That vort max (piece of energy) would then keep tracking up the Ohio River with an increase period of thunderstorms. Weak winds aloft would lead to slow-movers with heavy rain.

Thursday: Severe Risk: low

Not as much coverage of thunderstorms, BUT slightly better wind fields across our northern sections. So anything that develops will have a bit of speed to it and perhaps a strong wind gust.

Friday: Severe Risk: low

Cold front timing moved up to the morning/midday and drying out west to east by the afternoon.

WEEKEND:

Still looks great. Sunday may cloud up by the afternoon as moisture quickly returns.



Here is your video update:





