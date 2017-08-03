StormTALK! Thursday Edition

DISCUSSION

Main focus today will be the stormy (at times) 24 hours ahead then an update to the weekend. PLUS---I will end the video today discussing the tropics and long term impacts with the eclipse on that topic.

Rest of today:

Very similar to yesterday but perhaps not as widespread of coverage with the thunderstorms today. Having said that, some will pop in a few hours. Gusty winds/hail/cloud to ground lightning/heavy burst of rain are all on the table. So just be alert.

Overnight:

We will monitor severe t-storms that will blossom in Illinois this afternoon and race our way after 2am from the NW. They may still pose a gusty wind threat but likely below severe limits as instability will be fading. Always, you have to just trend those setups as you get closer. That band of rain will likely be around for at least part of the rush hour period Friday AM>

Friday:

The early rain will be a few hours ahead of the actual cold front. So the question will be whether or not that gap will become unstable by the time it crosses WAVE Country late morning/midday. It is possible...but the risk is more toward I-75 out of our area. Friday late afternoon/night looks windy/cooler/drier.

WEEKEND:

Saturday still looks great.

Sunday, however, keeps trending not only cloudier...but rainier. The latest models have just added another 2-3 hours of speed to the rain arriving Sunday. I will evaluate this more for the Midday show for changes.

Here is the video update!





