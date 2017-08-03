 Weather Blog: StormTALK! Thursday Edition

« StormTALK! Wednesday Edition | Main

August 03, 2017

StormTALK! Thursday Edition

STORMTALK_Banner

DISCUSSION

Main focus today will be the stormy (at times) 24 hours ahead then an update to the weekend. PLUS---I will end the video today discussing the tropics and long term impacts with the eclipse on that topic.

Rest of today:
Very similar to yesterday but perhaps not as widespread of coverage with the thunderstorms today.  Having said that, some will pop in a few hours.  Gusty winds/hail/cloud to ground lightning/heavy burst of rain are all on the table. So just be alert.

Overnight:
We will monitor severe t-storms that will blossom in Illinois this afternoon and race our way after 2am from the NW.  They may still pose a gusty wind threat but likely below severe limits as instability will be fading.  Always, you have to just trend those setups as you get closer.  That band of rain will likely be around for at least part of the rush hour period Friday AM>

Friday:
The early rain will be a few hours ahead of the actual cold front.  So the question will be whether or not that gap will become unstable by the time it crosses WAVE Country late morning/midday.  It is possible...but the risk is more toward I-75 out of our area.  Friday late afternoon/night looks windy/cooler/drier.

WEEKEND:
Saturday still looks great.
Sunday, however, keeps trending not only cloudier...but rainier.  The latest models have just added another 2-3 hours of speed to the rain arriving Sunday.  I will evaluate this more for the Midday show for changes.

Here is the video update!

 



Posted by on August 03, 2017 at 09:10 AM |

| | | Pin It! |

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been saved. Comments are moderated and will not appear until approved by the author. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Comments are moderated, and will not appear until the author has approved them.

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)

Stay
Connected

Grab-N-Go Weather

Become a Fan

Storm Cutter HD Interactive

WAVE 3 Weather on Twitter

Storm Cutter HD

WAVE 3 Nation

Archives

More...