StormTALK! Wednesday Edition



DISCUSSION

Well, I blew it yesterday not looking closer at the soundings for the evening. Those hail cores were impressive last night. So I did look closer today :) and the setup is actually quite similar.

The problem is the lack of a decent trigger. I say "decent" because the boundary from last night is faintly present across WAVE Country. So we fully expect thunderstorms to pop in our area, but exactly placement/timing just can't be determine yet. On top of that, the lack of decent wind aloft means the thunderstorms will have a random nature to their movement. Almost like watching bumper cars as they feed off of the downburst winds of the next to it. Just keep the WAVE 3 Weather App handy if you are going to be outside later today just in case.

Here is overall game plan:

Rest of today:

Heating up through about 1 or 2 pm. That will put us into the low/mid 80s. That looks to be the point at which the t-storms will start to pop for the later parts of the afternoon/evening. There are signs that KY may end up seeing more activity on the radar than IN. We'll see. Quiet later tonight. Perhaps some fog if skies can clear up.

Thursday:

Very similar setup, just a bit more humid. Expect thunderstorms to be random again in the afternoon. Here, we are seeing signs that IN may see more activity than KY...so Louisville may get closer to 90 degrees.

Thursday night/Friday:

Weakening band of thunderstorms will work into southern IN after say 3am. Still a good 70 miles or so ahead of the actual cold front. Depending on how that band of showers holds together + timing of the cold front....the front itself may be near Louisville as we heat up in the late morning period. This will allow that fading/faded band of showers to power back up into a line of thunderstorms that will then work into eastern KY for the afternoon. Just a few hours difference in the speed of that front will determine which side of the line you are on when they "power back up". Turning windy and much cooler Friday night.

Weekend:

Saturday still looks great. I doubt many of you will get out of the 70s.

Sunday trended cloudier yesterday. That trend continues today and even the rain chance is showing up by the late afternoon. Expect changes to Sunday's outlook.

Here is the video update!





