Earliest Alert: Friday Edition

DISCUSSION

So long summer! Oh wait. You don't want to leave yet? Figures.

So the question is...when WILL fall weather arrive?

The answer is in the upper air pattern for late next week. Which, when you add Maria to the mix, is throwing the models for a loop. Which means we are entering a fairly low confidence setup at this early stage. Having said that, we can at least look at the players on the field to see what options are on the table. And there are a few ....but the overall theme of ALL of them is cooler than our current pattern. So we can safely say fall weather will arrive late next week :)

Until then....summer is the house guest that doesn't want to give up that sofa.

Here is the video update:









