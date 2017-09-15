 Weather Blog: Earliest Alert: Friday Edition

September 15, 2017

Earliest Alert: Friday Edition

EARLIESTALERT

DISCUSSION

Short -term...
We rid of the fog and prepare a nice warming trend today back into the 80s.  First time in 10 days. 
Fog is again possible the next couple of mornings, but not as widespread as we are witnessing this morning.  The afternoons will continue to warm and I still feel we will go warmer than what the models have indicated.

Longer-term...
A front will tease/fade into our area early next week with a few t-storms.  Another front will do the same late week.  At the same time, we will get a squeeze place with Jose to our east.  Hopefully our high pressure overhead will stay in tact and protect us from any impacts from both :)

A stronger front is still showing up around the 25th or so that should knock us back to autumn standards.  Very much like summer until then.

I will do a quick update on this with the video but also spend my time talking about the newly issued La Nina WATCH and what that means for this winter.

Here is the video update!

 

 

Posted by on September 15, 2017 at 09:01 AM |

