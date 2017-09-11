 Weather Blog: Earliest Alert: Monday Edition

September 11, 2017

Earliest Alert: Monday Edition

DISCUSSION
I am sure many of you have been glued to IRMA coverage since day one.  It has been a fascinating system to watch yet very educational for the public that had developed 'hurricane amnesia'.  It was also a good test of emergency procedures locally and national-wide.  And while it isn't fun to get tested like this, it does help in battling the next one.

So what is next?
IRMA will continue to fade until it loses it tropical characteristics.  That looks to be later tomorrow.  The placement of where it stalls out will actually play a role in our setup for rain bands.  A more west movement over the next 24 hours would allow for some of the bands of rain to affect us as it drifts north again Tues/Wed.  Why?  The mountains.  The feeder bands will struggle to survive the mountains over E KY/TN if they have to travel over them.  That would help reduce rainfall coverage/amounts for central/eastern KY for sure.  Again, it will just depend on the angle at which IRMA approaches and stalls.  I do think we will get rain bands from this setup....but the coverage and amounts is the questionable part.   
Either way, I do not see a repeat of Harvey happening.  Could some locations see more than 1 to 1.50" of rain? Yes.  That is possible with some of the bands of rain.  The amounts look lower north and far east at this time.  It will be windy as well...especially in the bands of rain.  But gusts look to stay below advisory level.  Overall, not a very pleasant few days ahead of us with the clouds/off and on showers/and cool gusty winds.  It'll make for good napping weather, however :)

We should see improvements by Friday/Weekend a return of summer warmth/heat.  It will be the last official weekend of summer.  So why not?

Here is the video update:

 

 

Posted by on September 11, 2017 at 08:58 AM

