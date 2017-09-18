Earliest Alert: Monday Edition

DISCUSSION



Short-term focus...

The risk for scattered showers/thunderstorms through mid-week. There could be some early morning activity in the morning Tuesday as well. Nothing severe expected, just spotty heavy downpours/lightning at times. Highs will vary the next few days depending on where/when these downpours hit. Overall, we should remain well above normal (81°) even with the rain chances.

Longer-term focus...

High pressure will build back in and become stronger. This will ease down the rain chance to a very isolated risk and ease up the temperatures to around 90 degrees on a near daily basis.

I do see signs of a front that will knock us back into reality....but that likely will not happen until we say "good-bye" to September. So yes, the first several days of autumn (arrives Friday) will be more on the summer side of things.

Here is a video breakdown of the above PLUS an updated outlook into October.