September 18, 2017

Earliest Alert: Monday Edition

Short-term focus...
The risk for scattered showers/thunderstorms through mid-week.  There could be some early morning activity in the morning Tuesday as well.  Nothing severe expected, just spotty heavy downpours/lightning at times.  Highs will vary the next few days depending on where/when these downpours hit.  Overall, we should remain well above normal (81°) even with the rain chances.

Longer-term focus...
High pressure will build back in and become stronger.  This will ease down the rain chance to a very isolated risk and ease up the temperatures to around 90 degrees on a near daily basis.  

I do see signs of a front that will knock us back into reality....but that likely will not happen until we say "good-bye" to September.  So yes, the first several days of autumn (arrives Friday) will be more on the summer side of things.

Here is a video breakdown of the above PLUS an updated outlook into October.

 

 

Posted by on September 18, 2017 at 09:40 AM

