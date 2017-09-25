 Weather Blog: Earliest Alert: Monday Edition

September 25, 2017

Earliest Alert: Monday Edition

EARLIESTALERT


DISCUSSION

Let's do a timeline to explain the setup:

Today/Tuesday:
Stagnant.  Hot.  Highs around 90...perhaps a touch above that.  Isolated t-storm threat limited to areas west of I-65.  

Wednesday:
Front arrives.  Models vary on amount of moisture, but so far...the trend is to lean toward the low-end amount.  So spotty showers with its passage.  The cool air will be delayed until that night, so we will still warm well into the 80s.  

Thursday:
Finally back to "normal" with highs in the upper 70s.

Friday:
Clouds increase again.  Next front moves in that night.  It will re-enforce the cool air for the weekend.  Dry setup.

WEEKEND:
Very pleasant.  Highs in the 70s for the city, but suburbs may get stuck in the 60s.  Nights will be the same deal... 50s in the city, 40s in the suburbs.  While there could be a low level cumulus field of clouds Sat ...most will stay sunny.

Next Week:
Not as clear as the above.  A low will move from the Rockies into Canada.  Strong high pressure just to our east.  The question is whether or not a piece of energy will split off from that front and move into our area early in the week.  There is more support for the high pressure to win out and other than a quick wave of clouds/quick showers...the high would take over and dry us out fast.  In fact, warm us up again back possibly into the 80s.  So this part of forecast has very low confidence right now.  

Overall, expect these ups/downs to continue.  If high pressure keeps getting lodged into our region ...we may very well match that CPC forecast of drier than normal for October.  

Here is the video update!



