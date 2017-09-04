Earliest Alert Monday Edition

DISCUSSION:

3 main topics.

-Cold front tonight/Tuesday with the potential for bowing segments that could contain some damaging winds in a few cases.

-Another, weaker, front arrives Wednesday with a good deal of clouds/spotty showers but keeps us on the cool side for the rest of the week. Chilly nights in the 40s in fact.

-Tracking Irma...potential impacts on our weather about a a week-10 days from now.

COLD FRONT TONIGHT:

Plenty of fuel for this front tonight. That is certainly showing up in the data for this afternoon/evening. It will naturally wane during the overnight period. Wind shear along the front does lag. So we will not likely experience an increase in that until most of the thunderstorm action has arrived. Having said that, I am seeing signs of bowing segments/cold pooling of t-storm clusters that may organize enough to produce a damaging wind threat for parts of WAVE Country around midnight-4am. The timing will get adjusted as they tend to move faster than the models prog. So even if the wind shear is not entirely there for organized severe t-storms on a widespread scale, a few of clusters of t-storms could do the work themselves and become damaging winds threats where they aim. So expect some changing with this forecast as we get a better handle on where those clusters would likely develop. Again, this is a nighttime threat we are talking about so make sure to stay close to the WAVE 3 Weather App for any alerts that get issued.

WEAK WEDNESDAY FRONT:

This will be the main re-enforcer of the cooler air. It may come with a mainly cloudy sky and highs in the 60s for many. Spotty showers/drizzle possible. But once it clears out, get ready for a real nice taste of Autumn weather with sunshine to enjoy.

HURRICANE IRMA:

The track for later this week is going to change several times, but it looks like there will be an impact in the central Caribbean and the southeast part of the US. But will that be west or east of FL? Will it track into our area eventually as it weakens? More questions than answers of course....but here is the current setup we can discuss for now in the video below:





