Earliest Alert: Thursday Edition



DISCUSSION

Of course, the main issue will be Irma and its potential impacts on FL/SE coast and of course...WAVE Country. The video is the best way to visually explain all of the items I am looking at...so please watch that.

In the short-term...

Looking good today. We dipped to 51° in Louisville and down to 40° in Lanesville! We will warm nicely into the lower 70s.

Another cold front moves in from the NE tomorrow. That means we should enjoy several hours of a south wind to push us well into the 70s if not briefly at 80 degrees before the front moves in. There is just a very small risk for a shower along it for our NE sections. Very little moisture for this front to work with.

The front will allow for us to slide back into the 70s for highs this weekend which I am sure is just fine with everyone :)

The issue with Irma could begin as early as Monday with the clouds rolling in from the SE. But any wind/rain potential looks to take place more in the Tue-Thu window right now. Just how much of each is in question still as it will depend on how much of a western jog it will take once it moves inland.

Here is the video update!!