September 14, 2017

Earliest Alert: Thursday Edition

DISCUSSION

IRMA is finally leaving us today.  The dry air will punch in from the west and slowly erode away the cloud cover as we move into the late afternoon. Our afternoon highs will highly depend on the amount of sun rays we pick up.  Mid 70s still look reachable.  

Fog could be a concern tonight once we get a handle on the areas that see some clearing.  That, combined with a wet ground and calm winds, will set the stage for dense fog.  Advisories may come out for this later today.

We finally get back into the sunshine game starting tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds.  That trend will hold through the weekend as we heat things up.  Highs well into the 80s are likely.
So it looks good for the Louisville game on Saturday and just a tad warmer/more humid for the Kentucky game in Columbia, SC.

There will be a front that will try to push through on Monday, but the high to our east will likely prevent that from happening.  So while we may pick up some thunderstorms with the front nearby, expect little to no change in our daytime highs after it fades off the map.  In fact, 85-90 is looking more and more likely next week as a strong high builds over the western Atlantic to close out the summer season.  This will keep any cold front at bay that tries to make a run at us.  However, we would be on the edge of it so typical "ring of fire" t-storms may pop up during the afternoons.  

This setup would also favor an increase in tropical activity in the Caribbean that would likely get pushed west with the high to the north.  Yeah, let's hope not.

I don't see a sign of a "season changer" cold front until perhaps the end of the month or the start of October.  At that point, fall will have arrived.  Weather-wise.

