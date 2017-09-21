Earliest Alert: Thursday Edition

DISCUSSION

We transition from summer to autumn, astronomically, over the next 30 hours. The weather, however, will basically remain the same with only small changes on a day by day basis.

High pressure is fully in charge which means when it weakens on its edges, it leaves us at risk for spotty showers/thunderstorms. That weak edge will wavier a bit the next few days. Overall, highs of 85-90 will be the common themes.

The "season changer" cold front is still on track to arrive next week, but the arrival looks sloppy and slow. With the main low occluding over Canada, the front will become very positively tilted as it slides through. The day of transition still looks to be Thursday with a period of rain possible. Severe weather unlikely.

What is more interesting, to me, is the upper low trough that swings in behind this front. This may provide for a period of clouds/drizzle and chilly air. Chilly as in 50s for highs under the clouds/raindrops. We just have to figure out how far south that wave will dip. WAVE Country looks to be on the edge as of now.



October overall looks to have some ups and downs. The downs become more dramatic than the ups. This also means rain chances will take place several times during the month....a month that normally is dry for us. It seems like the past few years, October's have been more active than quiet. We shall see how October 2017 turns out.

I am still working on the winter forecast. Date of release will be Halloween night as usual. Hang in there BOTS! fans!

