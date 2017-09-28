Earliest Alert: Thursday Edition



DISCUSSION

It is nice to not have to worry about the weather for a few days :)

Very quiet setup for us with only one front passing through. That will be tomorrow. Clouds should increase with it and perhaps some sprinkles/brief shower ...but you really won't notice otherwise.

Highs in the 60s/70s and lows in the 40s/50s will sum up WAVE Country through Sunday.



Next Week:

Still fine-tuning the setup for early next week as the position of the high pressure to our east will determine if we need to add a rain chance or not. I discuss that in the video.

Later parts of next week will likely be dominated by the high itself. A front will try to work in from the north by that following weekend. There is still some question on whether that will happen or will the high swat it away as well. If that is the case, we may have to wait until mid month for a front to move in with any change in our weather/rain chances. In other words, LOTS of dry weather ahead for us. Use caution when burning those firepits as we are getting pretty dry out.

Here is the video update:









