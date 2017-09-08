Earliest Alert: Tracking Irma



DISCUSSION

Main focus is on the hurricane and the potential impacts on WAVE Country next week.

Short-term---

A cold front will move in from the NE today. We should still warm well into the 70s. 80 is reachable in the city. NE winds return later today and tonight. That will set the stage for a pleasant weekend with highs a good 10 degrees lower than where they should be. The wind looks to ramp up on Sunday. Otherwise, no weather hazards.

Next week---

The cloud shield from Irma still looks to arrive Monday. The question is still on the rain shield. Irma is going to track north. But just how quickly it does is still in question. On top of that, the high pressure to the north is still varying in strength/placement on the models. This is giving Irma a hissy fit as that would determine whether the center would track N/NE or N/NW or just stall out over GA altogether.

For now, we plan to keep it consistent with the rain shield approaching late Monday into Tuesday. The potential is there for it to "linger" until Thursday with clouds and spotty showers. The system will be fading so it is not a flooding situation of constant heavy rains. The only issue for flooding would be flash flooding with the first few bands of rain late Monday and Tuesday.

Sustained winds look to get into the 20-30mph range with higher gusts. But again, that will highly depend on the track of the center and how strong it can maintain itself this far north.

More questions and answers but at least we are about to flip the tide on that idea soon.

Here is the video update to explain all of this better.

I hope.