Earliest Alert: Tuesday Edition

DISCUSSION

The "leftovers" from IRMA will continue to swing rain bands into WAVE Country.

Rest of today:

Current wave of rain bands will continue to impact mainly northern KY and far southern KY through lunch.

Then we should get a nice dry slot thanks to the mountains to the east. Even some sunshine. This should be enough to push us into the mid 70s.

In reaction to that, another band of rain (even some thunder as there is a small amount of CAPE/instability that develops) in central TN will move north toward I-64.

This should arrive into the I-64 area roughly in the 7-9pm period. Locally heavy rain with that and again, some thunder.

Overnight:

Spotty drizzle/light showers will rotate in from the west.

Wednesday:

The core of what was IRMA will drift overhead. This is a cold core system now so the very light rain/drizzle will help push down some cool air. Expect very little movement in the temperatures from morning to afternoon. Good nap day.

Thursday:

Dry air starts to work in. The clouds will start to break up, but it may take time.

Friday/Weekend:

Increasing sunshine. And heating up well into the 80s for the last weekend of summer. Officially.

Here is the video update regarding the current and LONG term setup!!