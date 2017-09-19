Earliest Alert: Tuesday Edition



DISCUSSION



Short-term...

It has been a stormy morning for many of you. That will taper off this afternoon with only scattered re-development. Temperatures will try to rebound, but how far above 80 we get will be determined by how dry we become this afternoon and any sun breaks.

Fog is looking more and more of an issue tonight. So stay tuned for updates on that regarding tomorrow morning's commute.

Wednesday itself looks very warm if not flat out hot. I think Louisville stands a good chance at touching that 90 degree mark briefly.

Thursday is interesting in that our flow will be from the northeast. The latest hi-res models are trying to throw in some backlash showers in by the afternoon as the flow aloft is from the N/NE. It is doubtful how far west they would make it, but small rain chances will remain in the forecast for now until that setup become clear-er.

Long-term...

Very warm weekend ahead. We are still on track for our main cold front to come through about a week from today. The low looks like it will be occluding at that time so not overly impressed with rainfall coverage at the moment. That setup needs more time in the often.

It will help drive in some cooler weather as we finally get into an autumn setup. Even if the first day of the new season is this Friday.

Here is the video update: