Earliest Alert: Tuesday Edition

September 26, 2017

The forecast is pretty easy in the short-term.
Hot/hazy this afternoon.  Poor air quality. Record high of 93° will get teased later.
Cold front arrives tomorrow. Mainly a "cloud front".  Spotty showers may develop in the afternoon during max heating.  Highs should still push well into the 80s.
It will turn breezy in the afternoon with a fairly sharp/steady drop in temps into sunset.
Dry and pleasant Thursday-Sunday.  Another front will pass through Friday night with perhaps some clouds and knocking temps down a few degrees.  Overall, this cool air will be progressive and will not stick around too long.

In fact, we will warm up rapidly on Sunday into early next week.  80s look likely with 90 possible.  The end of next week is the problem.  The video below will cover that part.

Here is the video update!



