Earliest Alert Tuesday Edition

DISCUSSION

Quite the wet morning with many tropical-like downpours this morning. Several more than the short-range models had indicated.

Dry air is working in slowly but expect improvements north to south as we get more and more of that NW wind flow instead of the due W flow.

It looks cool tonight. 40s/50s.

Wednesday is tricking. It will be rather cold aloft. So we should start off with decent sun but as the ground heats up and that warm air rises, the cloud deck will start to work. Just how widespread of the coverage of clouds is will determine how warm we getting. Even a few hours at overcast conditions can keep us in the 60s all day. Spotty showers possible too.

Expect a repeat Thursday but the amount of moisture to work with for those clouds to form will begin to wane and lift more northeast.

Friday-Weekend still look great at his point.

So then we have to watch IRMA. Here is the latest video setup on how that is looking...





