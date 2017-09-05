 Weather Blog: Earliest Alert Tuesday Edition

« Earliest Alert Monday Edition | Main | Earliest Alert: Wednesday Edition »

September 05, 2017

Earliest Alert Tuesday Edition

EARLIESTALERT

DISCUSSION

Quite the wet morning with many tropical-like downpours this morning.  Several more than the short-range models had indicated.  
Dry air is working in slowly but expect improvements north to south as we get more and more of that NW wind flow instead of the due W flow.

It looks cool tonight.  40s/50s.

Wednesday is tricking.  It will be rather cold aloft.  So we should start off with decent sun but as the ground heats up and that warm air rises, the cloud deck will start to work.  Just how widespread of the coverage of clouds is will determine how warm we getting.  Even a few hours at overcast conditions can keep us in the 60s all day.  Spotty showers possible too.

Expect a repeat Thursday but the amount of moisture to work with for those clouds to form will begin to wane and lift more northeast.  

Friday-Weekend still look great at his point.

So then we have to watch IRMA.  Here is the latest video setup on how that is looking...

 

 



Posted by on September 05, 2017 at 09:41 AM |

| | | Pin It! |

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been saved. Comments are moderated and will not appear until approved by the author. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Comments are moderated, and will not appear until the author has approved them.

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)

Stay
Connected

Grab-N-Go Weather

Become a Fan

Storm Cutter HD Interactive

WAVE 3 Weather on Twitter

Storm Cutter HD

WAVE 3 Nation

Archives

More...