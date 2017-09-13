Earliest Alert: Wednesday Edition

DISCUSSION

IRMA is passing over WAVE Country this afternoon. The circulation is still there, but it is just a normal area of low pressure now. It will rotate in areas of showers/drizzle for the rest of the day. Rainfall amounts generally around .25" with some pockets of slightly heavier possible. Overall, just a cool and rainy day.

We will be on the back side of this low tomorrow. There is more dry air to work with so the rain chance is lower. The question will be if there is enough dry air to break the clouds up in the afternoon. If we do, we will make a run for highs in the 75-80 degree range. If the clouds hold tough, 70-75 is more likely. I think some late day breaks are a good way to go based on the sat images I've seen. Either way, the weather will improve as "IRMA" leaves.

In fact, a really warm weekend with highs climbing ABOVE normal this weekend. No 90s in the forecast yet, but that may change as we get closer. I can see it being reachable.

There are two cold fronts next week to watch.

1--- Monday. Likely to just "roll off our backs" type of deal. Some t-storms possible but little impact on overall temperatures. So we will stay in the 80s after it.

2--- Arrives near Friday the 22nd or perhaps as late as Sunday the 24th. Some speed differences with this one. And that will impact Hurricane Jose as well when it comes to it ultimate path (discussed in the video).

Fall officially arrives on the 22nd so it would be nice to get a front to help with the emotional change to the seasons :) But I think the delay may end up happening. This warm period should last until the last week of September then I see signs of a reversal again back to a cooler pattern.

The Rockies, meanwhile, will be preparing for their decent high elevation snow this weekend. As usually the case, when the one part of the country flips one one...the other reacts the opposite way. For us, that means the warmth. I'd enjoy it while you can.

Winter is coming! (for my G.O.T. fans)

Here is the video update!