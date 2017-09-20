Earliest Alert: Wednesday Edition

DISCUSSION

The weather setup really isn't going to change much at all through at least next Tuesday.

Morning areas of fog, with partly sunny afternoons and very warm temperatures. The atmosphere is setup in a way that daily highs will be in the 87-91 degree range. With the amount of cloud cover/early fog/isolated downpours being the deciding factors on that range.

So when will our weather picture change?

The cold front is slowing a bit. How it interacts with the tropics off the east coast are leading to some timing issues.

Right now, the plan is to aim for NEXT Thursday for the front to pass through. Showers and thunderstorms possible with this passage.

More importantly is what it will bring. A good taste of autumn weather with highs in the 60s for a few days...lows in the 40s. Quite the change indeed.

Here is the video update: