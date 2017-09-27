Earliest Alert: Wednesday Edition

DISCUSSION

Finally, a cold front. It is about to enter WAVE Country from the west as I type this. It is well ahead of the clouds/moisture and cool air. So the wind shift will be first to take place, then the clouds and spotty showers/thunder will pop this afternoon. We still could push 90 deg before the clouds take over. Close call. Either way, the cool-down is coming!

Another front moves in Friday with some clouds, but just helps keeps the cool weather around for another 36 hours.

We start to warm-up Sunday into next week.

And that is where problems develop. The models are battling a strong polar jet to our north that is very active along the US/Canadian border. Meanwhile, strong high pressure keeps wanting to get established over the south/east. The GFS is wanting to allow the battle from the north (sounding like Game of Thrones here) to win out at times while the EURO has the high pressure large and in charge for much of the time. Given the pattern as of late, and the performance of the EURO, the trend of the high winning out is how the forecast is leaning for now.

This means a return of the 80s next week and perhaps touching 90 for a couple of days before the high does break down and we get some of the north action into the Ohio Valley.

Stay tuned for forecast changes during this period as we gather more info.

The video will cover the above PLUS a look at the weather analogs. Could we be repeating the Fall/Winter of 2007-2008 again? I will explain.

Here is the video update:









