Earliest Alert: Wednesday Edition

DISCUSSION

The main topic is IRMA of course. And the video below is the best way to explain that setup.As far as our area goes, we are into a deep trough for this time of the year that will allow for clouds in the afternoon and mainly clear and cool nights.

This will keep our highs limited the next couple of days in the upper 60s/lower 70s due to the cloud coverage. Spotty shower can be ruled out, but coverage looks minor. The lows at night should have no problem dropping into the 40s.

We do get another good northeast wind this weekend that will limit just how warm we can climb...but with more sunshine to enjoy. The end result will be highs in the 70s...breezy at times....and slow moderate on those cool nights back into the mid/upper 50s.

Once move into next week, the issue will be Irma. And if not Irma, it will be a cold front later in that week. Hard to get into specifics for that time period with the wild card of the tropics at play. I will say I don't see much in the way of heat returning. The trend to be done with the 90s is looking more and more promising. Could we finally experience a true "autumn" around here? It seems like the past few years we flip the switch quickly. So if this trend holds, I think it will be good news for many of you.

