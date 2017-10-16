(10/16) Taste of Winter Tuesday Morning?

High pressure moving in today means dry weather will stick around for a week (or longer!). Highs today will be in the lower to mid 60s, way cooler than yesterday's highs near 80°. We'll get back into the 70s by Wednesday and then the upper 70s by the weekend. At this point highs look to be capped off in the upper 70s, so no 80s in sight as of yet.







Drier air in place heats and cools faster than moister air. With that idea in mind, we'll cool very quickly tonight, down into the lower 40s here in the city with 30s outside the city. There's a chance a couple places in valleys could sink down to as low as 36°, especially in Southern Indiana. Those locations that drop that low could experience a patch or two of frost. This is a very small risk, but it's there and way overdue!

Our next rain chance arrives on Monday, but the front bringing it won't be all that powerful nor will moisture be that plentiful. Showers along the front will likely be scattered, so some folks may get missed entirely!

There are signs that a tropical-type system and another moving in from the west may team up for a better rain chance by late next weekend, around the 29th. This is still 2 weeks out, so timing and placement are highly subject to change. Until then, it's going to be a dry one around here!